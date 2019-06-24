.

Soulfly Announce Blood On The Street Tour

06-24-2019
Soulfly

Soulfly has announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a U.S. tour in support of their latest studio album "Ritual", which hit stores last October.

The Blood On The Street tour will feature support from Incite, Prison and Arrival Of Autumn, and Unearth will be on the trek from the kick off through September 16th .

The tour is scheduled to launch on September 3rd in Dallas, Texas at Gas Monkey and will be concluding on September 29th in Los Angeles, CA at the Whisky A Go Go.

Max Cavalera had the following to say, "We are very excited to be bringing the 'Ritual' record to the mosh pit! There is gonna be Blood on the Streets!! " See the dates below:

09/03 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
09/04 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective
09/05 - Ft Smith, AR - The Majestic
09/06 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
09/07 - Cave In Rock, IL - Full Terror Assault Festival
09/08 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
09/09 - Buffalo, NY - Chrome
09/10 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater
09/11 - New York, NY - (le) Poisson Rouge
09/12 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
09/13 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom
09/14 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square
09/15 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
09/16 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
09/19 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt
09/20 - Clarksville, TN - The Warehouse
09/23 - Houston, TX - BFE Rock Club
09/24 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
09/25 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse
09/26 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
09/28 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
09/29 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go


Related Stories


Soulfly Announce Blood On The Street Tour

Soulfly, Vio-lence, M.O.D. Lead Full Terror Assault Fest Lineup

Soulfly Reveal New Song Featuring Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe

Soulfly Release 360 'Ritual' Video

Soulfly Stream New Song 'Evil Empowered'

Soulfly Reveal Plans For 'Deeply Tribal, Very Spiritual' New Album

More Soulfly News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Rolling Stones Launch 2019 No Filter Tour- Prince 'Manic Monday' Music Video Released- Megadeth Optimistic About Dave Mustaine's Cancer Treatment- more


Reviews
Five Reasons Why The Rolling Stones No Filter Is The Tour Of The Summer

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

advertisement


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.