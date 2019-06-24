|
Soulfly Announce Blood On The Street Tour
Soulfly has announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a U.S. tour in support of their latest studio album "Ritual", which hit stores last October.
The Blood On The Street tour will feature support from Incite, Prison and Arrival Of Autumn, and Unearth will be on the trek from the kick off through September 16th .
The tour is scheduled to launch on September 3rd in Dallas, Texas at Gas Monkey and will be concluding on September 29th in Los Angeles, CA at the Whisky A Go Go.
Max Cavalera had the following to say, "We are very excited to be bringing the 'Ritual' record to the mosh pit! There is gonna be Blood on the Streets!! " See the dates below:
09/03 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
