|
Aerosmith's Residency Plans Revealed By Joe Perry
08-14-2018
(hennemusic) Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has revealed that the Boston rockers will host a Las Vegas residency next spring. Best Classic Bands reports the legendary rocker shared the news - ahead of an official announcement set to take place during the group's August 15 appearance on NBC-TV's Today Show - during an August 8 interview on SiriusXM's The Beatles Channel.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Related Stories
Aerosmith's Residency Plans Revealed By Joe Perry
Aerosmith's First Touring Van Discovered In The Woods
Aerosmith To Rock The Today Show Later This Month
Aerosmith Singer Steven Tyler's Late Night TV Appearance Goes Online
Who Inspired Aerosmith's 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)' Revealed
Aerosmith Planning 50th Anniversary Tour
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler's Daughters Wish Him A Happy 70th Birthday
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Releases 'Out On A Limb' Doc Trailer
Aerosmith Frontman Steven Tyler Announces Solo Tour
Aerosmith Guitarist Announces Joe Perry And Friends Shows