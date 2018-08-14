News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Aerosmith's Residency Plans Revealed By Joe Perry

08-14-2018
Aerosmith

(hennemusic) Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has revealed that the Boston rockers will host a Las Vegas residency next spring. Best Classic Bands reports the legendary rocker shared the news - ahead of an official announcement set to take place during the group's August 15 appearance on NBC-TV's Today Show - during an August 8 interview on SiriusXM's The Beatles Channel.

"We're going to be doing a residency in Vegas starting next spring," Perry told Fab Forum host Dennis Elsas. "What we want to do is something that I haven't seen before... just downsizing our live show, just playing in a smaller place. We want to do something different. We're in the middle of the production now. What we're talking about is having an experience that you wouldn't be able to see on a regular Aerosmith tour.

"I feel like we've been out of the wind for a while and it seems like it would be a really cool thing to bring some of the history back, so the production is gonna look like that. But without losing what we are: a hardcore rock and roll band."

"We're having almost weekly conversations about the production," Perry adds, "and how we're gonna keep it true and honest to the heartbeat of the rock and roll that we play but still add an element that people will want to see. I haven't been this excited about a project with Aerosmith in quite a while." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Aerosmith's Residency Plans Revealed By Joe Perry

