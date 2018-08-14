|
Dead & Company Announce 2nd Annual Playing In The Sand
08-14-2018
Dead & Company have announced the details for their second annual Playing in the Sand Caribbean concert vacation that will be taking place January 17-20, 2019 in Riviera Maya, Mexico.
The special event will feature the band (Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti) playing for three nights on the beach.
We were sent the details: "Playing in the Sand will also offer guests an assortment of curated amenities such as all-inclusive food and drink, premium resort accommodations, shuttle service to and from Cancun International Airport, official Dead & Company Riviera Maya Merchandise, and 24-hour concierge service. There will also be a slew of on-site activities including yoga, tequila tasting, bowling and surfing, as well as a plethora of off-site adventures that allow guests to explore Mexico's amazing natural treasures and sacred ancient history". Find more details here.
