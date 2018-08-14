|
Jack White Announces Canadian Boarding House Reach Tour
(hennemusic) Jack White has announced dates for a Canadian tour in support of "Boarding House Reach." The two-week, nine-show run will open November 2 in Edmonton, AB before moving east across the country and wrapping up in Halifax. NS on November 14.
A limited amount of pre-sale tickets will be available to Third Man Records Vault members starting Tuesday, August 14 at 10 am (local). Tickets will go on sale to the general public via the usual outlets on Friday, August 17 at 10am local time.
The Detroit rocker's third album debuted at No. 1 in Canada and on the US Billboard 200 upon its release this spring. See the full list of the newly announced dates and White's latest music video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
