Monster Truck Release 'Thundertruck' Video
08-14-2018
Monster Truck have released a lyric video for their new track "Thundertruck." The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "True Rockers" which is set to be released on September 14th.
The new song was originally written during the sessions for the band's 2016 effort "Sittin' Heavy." Jeremy Widerman offered a brief explanation about the evolution of the track:
"We had worked on that with me playing that lead part, and it left a big gaping hole in the heaviness of the song. Once we shifted that line over to the organ, we were like, 'This is awesome.'" Watch the video here.
