Monster Truck Create Kid World For 'Get My Things and Go' Video

Monster Truck have created a Kid World for the music video for their new single "Get My Things and Go" that was directed and edited by Dave Lawrence, best known as the creator and star of FUBAR, and produced by Immanuela Lawrence.
Lawrence had this to say about the video, "We loved the idea of a 'Kid World'. So we tried to follow the narrative of the song in a world solely populated by kids acting and dressing like adults.
"In 'Kid World', no adults exist except on "MonsterTube" which is populated with fun YouTube style videos kids love to watch made by the band. They play immature adults making a ton of easy money off "MonsterTube" to contrast with the working class struggles in 'Kid World'. I really love how it all came together."
Jon Harvey shared, "Working with Dave Lawrence has long been a dream of ours. He's so effortlessly funny and creative, it's always been inspiring to us. Dave brings a really amazing feeling of almost innocence to his projects even though the subject matter may be shot-gunning beers and smashing sh*t.
"We'd wanted to do a video starring kids, but playing adults, since our second record in 2016, and the whimsical, storybook nature of the lyrics to 'Get My Things And Go' were the perfect match for this bizarro world concept. The end result speaks for itself." Watch the video below:
Monster Truck Deliver New Song 'Get My Things & Go'
King Garbage Stream New Song 'Monster Truck'
The Picturebooks Recruit Clutch, Halestorm, Monster Truck Stars For New Album
Monster Truck Release 'Thundertruck' Video
Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star- Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- more
Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- Tarja's Outlanders Recruit Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman For New Song- more
Sammy Hagar and The Circle Reveal 'Crazy Times' Video- John 5 Shares Video For New David Lee Roth Song- more
Lamb Of God Unleash Omens Video- Imagine Dragons Expand Night Visions- Stabbing Westward's Hall Battling Throat Cancer- more
David Lee Roth Releases New Song About Van Halen- Former Megadeth Stars Announce Kings of Thrash Mega Years Tour- more
Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky
Metallica Tops Lollapalooza 2022 Day One
On The Record: Brian May - Another World
Caught In The Act: The Tubes Live In Chicago
Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 11: A Whole Lotta Soul - Rage Against The Machine, Alexisonfire, more
Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star
Tyler Hubbard Delivering New Music With Dancin' In The Country
Black Sabbath Legend Tony Iommi Opens 2022 Commonwealth Games
Oceans Share 'LIVING=DYING' Video To Celebrate EP Release
David Bowie World Fan Convention Coming To U.S. In 2023
The Offspring's Todd Morse Shares 'Everything Fun (Is Bad For Me)'
Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Buddy Guy Lead Backroads Blues Festival Tour
Dirty Heads Share 'Heavy Water' Featuring Common Kings