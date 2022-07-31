Monster Truck Create Kid World For 'Get My Things and Go' Video

Monster Truck have created a Kid World for the music video for their new single "Get My Things and Go" that was directed and edited by Dave Lawrence, best known as the creator and star of FUBAR, and produced by Immanuela Lawrence.

Lawrence had this to say about the video, "We loved the idea of a 'Kid World'. So we tried to follow the narrative of the song in a world solely populated by kids acting and dressing like adults.

"In 'Kid World', no adults exist except on "MonsterTube" which is populated with fun YouTube style videos kids love to watch made by the band. They play immature adults making a ton of easy money off "MonsterTube" to contrast with the working class struggles in 'Kid World'. I really love how it all came together."



Jon Harvey shared, "Working with Dave Lawrence has long been a dream of ours. He's so effortlessly funny and creative, it's always been inspiring to us. Dave brings a really amazing feeling of almost innocence to his projects even though the subject matter may be shot-gunning beers and smashing sh*t.

"We'd wanted to do a video starring kids, but playing adults, since our second record in 2016, and the whimsical, storybook nature of the lyrics to 'Get My Things And Go' were the perfect match for this bizarro world concept. The end result speaks for itself." Watch the video below:

