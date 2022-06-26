Monster Truck Deliver New Song 'Get My Things & Go'

Single art

Monster Truck have released a brand new single called "Get My Things & Go". The song is the follow-up the group's latest single "Golden Woman".

Jon Harvey had this to say, "The lyrics for 'Get My Things & Go' are a fictional story of betrayal and freedom. I think a lot of people wait until something pivotal happens, like infidelity, to address the issues of their happiness.

"These lyrics are about reaching that breaking point, starting the engine, and putting that foot on the floor, forgetting about everyone else for the sake of sanity. I'm sure all of us can relate.

The music was written by Jer, who was jamming the main riff when I walked in one day and he was just miles deep in his groove pocket. I bet he'd been playing it for hours, in fact, it was so groovy it felt like he'd been in there for days! I thought, 'damn I better write some words and a melody worthy of this delicious jam', and it seems as though we were on the exact same page." Stream the song below:

