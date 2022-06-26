Monster Truck Deliver New Song 'Get My Things & Go'

Monster Truck have released a brand new single called "Get My Things & Go". The song is the follow-up the group's latest single "Golden Woman".
Jon Harvey had this to say, "The lyrics for 'Get My Things & Go' are a fictional story of betrayal and freedom. I think a lot of people wait until something pivotal happens, like infidelity, to address the issues of their happiness.
"These lyrics are about reaching that breaking point, starting the engine, and putting that foot on the floor, forgetting about everyone else for the sake of sanity. I'm sure all of us can relate.
The music was written by Jer, who was jamming the main riff when I walked in one day and he was just miles deep in his groove pocket. I bet he'd been playing it for hours, in fact, it was so groovy it felt like he'd been in there for days! I thought, 'damn I better write some words and a melody worthy of this delicious jam', and it seems as though we were on the exact same page." Stream the song below:
King Garbage Stream New Song 'Monster Truck'
The Picturebooks Recruit Clutch, Halestorm, Monster Truck Stars For New Album
Whitesnake Cancel Festival Set Due To 'Severe Health Problems'- KISS Go Back To 1977 For Bootleg Release- Rolling Stones- more
Ozzy Osbourne Announces New Album With Jeff Beck Collaboration- Imagine Dragons Premiere 'Sharks' Video- Travis Barker- more
Megadeth Chronicle Vic Rattlehead With 'We'll Be Back' Short Film- Guns N' Roses- Rolling Stones- Bruce Springsteen- more
Guns N' Roses Perform Chinese Democracy Rarity For First Time In A Decade- Roger Waters Rocks Pink Floyd Classics On The Late Show- more
Caught In The Act: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: MixTape Tour - The New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley, En Vogue, and Salt-N-Pepa
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand - Part 2
Hot In The City: Early Summer Concerts in Arizona
Whitesnake Cancel Festival Set Due To 'Severe Health Problems'
KISS Go Back To 1977 For Next Bootleg Release
Rolling Stones Break Out 'Sticky Fingers' Rarity For London
Anthrax Stream 40th Anniversary Performance Of The Devil You Know
Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Releases New Song '35's'
The Tragically Hip Stream 'Live At The Roxy 1991' Album
Nothing More Share Title Track To New Album 'Spirits'
Limbs Unleash Video For Pandemic Inspired 'Blood and Heel'