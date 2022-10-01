Monster Truck Premiere 'Warriors' Video

Monster Truck have premiered a music video for their song "Warriors", to celebrate the release of their brand new studio album of the same name.

Jon Harvey had this to say, "The 'Warriors' video was pure joy from start to finish. Evan perfectly executed the vision we gave him as a reference, and added so much creativity to it. From the timing of certain moves, to the animated intro, and the 90s video transitions, Evan captured the nostalgic feeling we were looking for and we couldn't be happier with the outcome.

"All the wrestlers deserve a great deal of credit as well. It was a very long day and they gave it their all until we wrapped. So many great personalities and moments made a very seamless day with many smiles and high fives all round, and I think that vibe is easily recognizable from watching the video. All in all, probably the most fun I've ever had on a video shoot."

The video's director, Evan Dennis, added, "Monster Truck brings so much physical energy to their performance that we got so much great footage. That paired with the wrestling was super fun to cut.

"This project is the reason I love doing music videos, because you get to bring these crazy ideas to life, experiment with techniques and just have a great time on set. That's what it's all about," Watch the video below:

