The Dead Daisies Announce Winter Tour Including Unplugged Set

08-14-2018
The Dead Daisies

Hard rock supergroup The Dead Daisies have announced that they will be crossing the pond this winter to launch a new UK tour that will feature a special unplugged set for some of the lucky fans.

The trek will feature eight shows and is set to kick off on November 13th at the O2 Academy in Liverpool and conclude on November 21st in Birmingham at the O2 Institute.

The tour will feature various support from Diamond Head, Massive Wagons, Tygers of Pan Tang, Chrome Molly and Oliver/Dawson Saxon and The Dead Daisies will be treating the first 50 fans in line to a special l Welcome To Daisyland acoustic set before their headline performances.

Frontman John Corabi had this to say, "Once again the UK fans did not disappoint. Our Holmfirth show was again sold out and insane with energy. Our rock and blues show was more of the same with a dose of the biker wildlife. We had a great time, and can't thank you guys enough. See you in November for more English insanity. Love and peace."

Guitarist Doug Aldrich added, "The UK was representing hard when we got back from Europe. They were steamin' just like the weather this summer. Cheers to all our friends in the UK and see you in the fall for another massive rock'n'roll party."

11/13 - Liverpool O2 Academy (Massive Wagons)
11/14 - Sheffield O2 Academy (Oliver/Dawson Saxon)
11/15 - Newcastle O2 Academy (Tygers of Pan Tang)
11/16 - Leicester O2 Academy (Chrome Molly)
11/18 - London O2 Academy Islington (Massive Wagons)
11/19 - London O2 Academy Islington (Massive Wagons)
11/20 - Oxford O2 Academy (Massive Wagons)
11/21 - Birmingham O2 Institute (Diamond Head)


