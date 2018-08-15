News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Releases Video Promo For Special Event

08-15-2018
Bill Ward

(hennemusic) Original Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward is streaming a video preview of a newly-announced event in Los Angeles later this month. Billed as "An Evening with Bill Ward", the rocker will host a live poetry reading and intimate exhibition of his artwork on Saturday, August 25 at 7 p.m. PST at The Last Bookstore (453 S. Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013).

Featuring free admission for the public, Ward will be reading from his recently released book and vinyl set "Absence Of Corners", as well as showcase his artwork. A total of just 50 book and vinyl sets will be available for collectors at the event.

"The Absence Of Corners" art collection was a career first for Ward, making him one of the pioneers in bringing the new medium of rhythm-on-canvas to the world. Working with SceneFour, Ward utilized a sophisticated formula to create the collection's visuals, using an array of drumsticks and rhythmic accessories that produce light, much like a painter utilizing brushes and oils. The movements featured within the captured rhythms are then studied and developed into abstract artwork that showcases a dimension not normally seen by the human eye.

"When I'm working on new ideas, musically much of what's played is guided by a visual appearance or shape," explains Ward. "Since my early childhood, I've played drums in visuals as well as sound. When I write, there's always an image, sometimes a color attached to what's being created... I am delighted with the captured expressions - from my head and my heart. Their arrival onto canvas is beautiful."

Now, for the first time, he is offering a comprehensive look at the collection and expanding on each of the pieces with poetry, both in writing and spoken word with "The Absence Of Corners" book and vinyl set. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Releases Video Promo For Special Event

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Has Buried The Hatchet With Bandmates 2017 In Review

Black Sabbath Legend Bill Ward Hospitalized

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Has Buried The Hatchet With Bandmates

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Extends Olive Branch To Bill Ward

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Blasted Ozzy's Final Concert Suggestion 2016 In Review

More Bill Ward News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Steve Perry New Album Details Revealed- Lindsey Buckingham Announces Post Fleetwood Mac Tour- Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza Set For Release- more

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine- Stryper's Oz Fox Suffers Seizure On Stage- Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue- more

Guns N' Roses Members Think New Album Is Good Idea- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel- I Killed The Prom Queen Announce One Off Reunion- more

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Dave Grohl Releases Video Of Full Epic New Song Performance- Ace Frehley Streams New Song- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Steve Perry New Album Details Revealed

Lindsey Buckingham Announces Post Fleetwood Mac Tour

Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza Set For Release

Aerosmith To Rock Late Night TV

Thrice Streaming New Song 'Only Us'

John Lennon Imagine Film Expanded and Restored For Movie Theater Release

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Releases Video Promo For Special Event

Whitechapel Announce This Is Exile Anniversary Tour

Anathema Announce Internal Landscapes Release

We're Still Here: Johnny Cash's Bitter Tears Revisited DVD Announced

Singled Out: Grex's Martha

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine

Stryper's Oz Fox Suffers Seizure On Stage

Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue

Aerosmith's Residency Plans Revealed By Joe Perry

The Dead Daisies Announce Winter Tour Including Unplugged Set

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.