Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Releases Video Promo For Special Event

(hennemusic) Original Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward is streaming a video preview of a newly-announced event in Los Angeles later this month. Billed as "An Evening with Bill Ward", the rocker will host a live poetry reading and intimate exhibition of his artwork on Saturday, August 25 at 7 p.m. PST at The Last Bookstore (453 S. Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013).



Featuring free admission for the public, Ward will be reading from his recently released book and vinyl set "Absence Of Corners", as well as showcase his artwork. A total of just 50 book and vinyl sets will be available for collectors at the event.



"The Absence Of Corners" art collection was a career first for Ward, making him one of the pioneers in bringing the new medium of rhythm-on-canvas to the world. Working with SceneFour, Ward utilized a sophisticated formula to create the collection's visuals, using an array of drumsticks and rhythmic accessories that produce light, much like a painter utilizing brushes and oils. The movements featured within the captured rhythms are then studied and developed into abstract artwork that showcases a dimension not normally seen by the human eye.



"When I'm working on new ideas, musically much of what's played is guided by a visual appearance or shape," explains Ward. "Since my early childhood, I've played drums in visuals as well as sound. When I write, there's always an image, sometimes a color attached to what's being created... I am delighted with the captured expressions - from my head and my heart. Their arrival onto canvas is beautiful."



Now, for the first time, he is offering a comprehensive look at the collection and expanding on each of the pieces with poetry, both in writing and spoken word with "The Absence Of Corners" book and vinyl set. here.

