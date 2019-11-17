Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Surprise Releases New Song

Black Sabbath legend Bill Ward surprised fans late last week with the released of an online stream of a brand new song called "Once This Was A Road".

The iconic drummer shared the track on his official website and YouTube under the banner of the Bill Ward Band but with no future comments or details about the track.

It follows the release of the song "Arrows" four weeks ago and the recent release of two new songs from his other project Day Of Errors that features Kill Devil Hill singer Jason "Dewey" Bragg, and Joe Amodea. Listen to the new song here.





