We're Still Here: Johnny Cash's Bitter Tears Revisited DVD Announced

08-15-2018
Johnny Cash

"We're Still Here: Johnny Cash's Bitter Tears Revisited", a documentary by Antonino D'Ambrosio (based on his own critically-acclaimed book) that tells the story of Johnny Cash's controversial concept album "Bitter Tears: Ballads of the American Indian", is set to be released on DVD by Kino Lorber on September 21st. We were sent the following details:

Bonus features include additional interviews and the trailer. We're Still Here: Johnny Cash's Bitter Tears Revisited is a feature documentary based on Antonino D'Ambrosio's critically acclaimed book A Heartland and a Guitar: Johnny Cash and the Making of Bitter Tears, which tells the astonishing story behind Cash's little known concept album and his unique collaboration with folk artist Peter La Farge.

With this still largely unknown recording, Cash placed himself in the middle of the fervent social upheavals gripping the nation at the time (many of which still inflame us in the present). Cash faced censorship and an angry backlash from radio stations, DJs, and fans, for speaking out on behalf of Native people on "Bitter Tears: Ballads of the American Indian." He decided to fight back.

The book inspired Sony Masterworks to reimagine Cash's highly controversial 1964 album on its 50th anniversary titled Look Again to the Wind. This record was produced by Joe Henry and includes musicians such as Kris Kristofferson, Steve Earle and Emmylou Harris. This new creative undertaking breathed new life into Cash's visionary record, which came out four years before the American Indian Movement took over Alcatraz, four years before Cash performed at Folsom and six years before he recorded "Man in Black."


