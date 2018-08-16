News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million

08-16-2018
Def Leppard

(hennemusic) The Def Leppard and Journey co-headlining tour of North America has topped $50 million in revenue just past the halfway mark of the six-month trek, according to Pollstar.

They report that the veteran rockers have played to more than half a million fans through 33 shows on the 58-city run since launching the series in Hartford, CT on May 21.

A mix of arena and stadium concerts, the top box office gross for the two classic rock bands so far comes from a July 21 show at Denver's Coors Field, where they earned $3.8 million in sales from a sellout crowd of 44,928.

"This tour is going to be a blast!," said Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott prior to the launch. "We've toured together before and it was massive. This time it's going to be even bigger and better!"

"These co-headlining Journey/Def Leppard dates will be epic classic rock shows," added Journey founder and guitarist Neal Schon. "So many hits. It will be great to see you all, friends!" Read more and watch videos from opening night in Hartford: Pour Some Sugar On Me and Don't Stop Believin' here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


