Greta Van Fleet release 'When The Curtain Falls' video

08-16-2018
Greta Van Fleet

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet have released an official video for their new single, "When The Curtain Falls." With the track already Top 10 at US Rock Radio and nearly eight-million streams to its credit, the Michigan rockers presents the companion music video as a performance piece that finds the band in an esoteric foreign landscape filled with mystical symbolism, celestial events and otherworldly psychedelia.

The follow-up clip to a recently-issued vertical video of the first preview to the group's forthcoming album debut was filmed in Southern California and conceived and directed by acclaimed visual effects artist Benjamin Kutsko ("The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button", "Iron Man").

The group released two EP's in 2017 - "Black Smoke Rising" and "From the Fires" - while earning raves from fans, media and fellow rockers, including Robert Plant who, when asked about Greta Van Fleet's sonic comparisons to his former band by Australia's Network Ten this spring, responded: "They are Led Zeppelin I."

Following a recent performance of "When The Curtain Falls" on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon - which earned the group a standing ovation from the studio audience - the host later tweeted: "You guys CRUSHED it." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


