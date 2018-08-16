|
Greta Van Fleet release 'When The Curtain Falls' video
08-16-2018
(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet have released an official video for their new single, "When The Curtain Falls." With the track already Top 10 at US Rock Radio and nearly eight-million streams to its credit, the Michigan rockers presents the companion music video as a performance piece that finds the band in an esoteric foreign landscape filled with mystical symbolism, celestial events and otherworldly psychedelia.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
