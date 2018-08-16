News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'

08-16-2018
Steve Perry

(hennemusic) Steve Perry is streaming video of "No Erasin'", the lead single from his forthcoming album, "Traces." The Journey legend also confirmed details for his first new record in almost a quarter century a day after an Amazon leak revealed the project's artwork, track list and release date of October 5.

"That song is about going to a class reunion in the farm community where I was raised," explains the rocker. "Literally speaking, it's about coming back into contact with someone you haven't seen in a long time in a location where you used to hang out and make out, but metaphorically, it's about the audiences that I've not seen in years, and being in the back seat of their car once again."

Produced by the singer and co-producer Thom Flowers, "Traces" balances tremendous loss with enduring hope and beauty; the album is a collection of nine original tracks alongside a cover of The Beatles' "I Need You."

"Putting 30 years into 10 songs has certainly been an emotional experience for me," says Perry. "I started writing and recording these songs with the creative freedom that I was the only one who would ever hear them. Along the way, I rediscovered my love for music. Each track represents traces of my past, but is also a hopeful look into the future. I invite you to listen with an open heart." Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'

Journey's Steve Perry New Album Details Revealed

Journey's Neal Schon Elaborates On Steve Perry Project Idea

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio

Journey's Neal Schon Wants To Work With Steve Perry Again

Journey Star On Whether Steve Perry With Perform With Them Again

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise Television Appearance

Journey Dedicate 'Lights' To Steve Perry at Classic West 2017 In Review

Journey Star Says Steve Perry Passed The Torch 2017 In Review

Steve Perry Releasing Solo Album, Reunites With Journey At Rock Hall 2017 In Review

More Steve Perry News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'- The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968- Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million- more

Journey's Steve Perry New Album Details Revealed- Lindsey Buckingham Announces Post Fleetwood Mac Tour- Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza Set For Release- more

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine- Stryper's Oz Fox Suffers Seizure On Stage- Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue- more

Guns N' Roses Members Think New Album Is Good Idea- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel- I Killed The Prom Queen Announce One Off Reunion- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'

The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million

Greta Van Fleet release 'When The Curtain Falls' video

Aerosmith Announce Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency

Mastodon Plotting Next Studio Album

Tarja Turunen Releases 'Die Alive' Performance Video

Warbringer Announce Limited Edition Release

Lullwater Release Video For Cover Of Pearl Jam Classic

Nonpoint Release 'Chaos and Earthquakes' Video

Singled Out: Bourgeois Mystics' Jaan Pehechan Ho

Journey's Steve Perry New Album Details Revealed

Lindsey Buckingham Announces Post Fleetwood Mac Tour

Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza Set For Release

Aerosmith To Rock Late Night TV

Thrice Streaming New Song 'Only Us'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.