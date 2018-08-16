The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968

(hennemusic) The Kinks are a streaming a lyric video for "Time Song", a previously-unreleased track that will be featured on the 50th Anniversary Edition of their sixth album, "The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society."



Despite never being included on a release, "Time Song" was performed live only once by the band. "When we played a concert at Drury Lane in '73 to 'celebrate' us [the UK] about to join what was called The Common Market, I decided to use the song as a warning that time was running out for the old British Empire," says Ray. "This song was recorded a few weeks later but never made the final cut on the Preservation Act I album. Oddly enough, the song seems quite poignant and appropriate to release at this time in British history, and like Europe itself the track is a rough mix which still has to be finessed."



Due October 26, the 1968 collection of vignettes of UK life was the last album by the group's original quartet of leader Ray Davies, guitarist Dave Davies, bassist Pete Quaife and drummer Mick Avory.



"I think The Village Green Preservation Society is about the ending of a time personally for me in my life," Ray explains. "In my imaginary village. It's the end of our innocence, our youth. Some people are quite old but in the Village Green, you're never allowed to grow up. I feel the project itself as part of a life cycle."



Somewhat overlooked upon its original release, "The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society" went on to become regarded by critics as one of the best British albums ever recorded. Created in difficult circumstances by a band on the verge of disintegration and who refused to follow fashion, it is an album of timeless, perfectly crafted songs about growing up and growing old, and the decline of national culture and traditional ways. Listen to the song and read more here.

