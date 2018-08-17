News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Coheed And Cambria Streaming New Song 'The Gutter' Video

08-17-2018
Coheed And Cambria

Coheed And Cambria have released a brand new visualizer video for their latest single "The Gutter." The song comes the group's forthcoming album "The Unheavenly Creatures," which will hit stores on October 5th.

Frontman Claudio Sanchez had the following to say, about the new studio effort, "Concept records in themselves are not weird, but for a band to continue a concept over their discography can be a little intimidating to somebody on the outside.

"It's like a monthly issue comic book, like, 'I don't want to get invested into this 10 issues in. I need to know where to start. If I can't get issue one, I'm just not going to read it.'" Watch the video here.


