Coheed and Cambria Share Their Unheavenly Christmas Carol

K. Wiggins | 12-15-2019

Coheed And Cambria

Coheed and Cambria have released an animated video they have entitled 'The Unheavenly Christmas Carol,' which features their song "Toys".

The song comes from the band's latest album "The Unheavenly Creatures" and the video was developed by frontman Claudio Sanchez and directed by Alek Wasilewski.

Sanchez had the following to say about the new clip, "I've wanted to 'toy' with a Santa story for some time. I guess, no better time than the present." Watch the video here.


