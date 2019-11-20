Coheed And Cambria Recruit Taking Back Sunday For Cruise

Coheed And Cambria have announced that they will be launching their very first cruise next October and they have recruited Taking Back Sunday to be their special guests.

Dubbed The S.S. Neverender, the cruise will set sail aboard the Norwegian Pearl on October 26th through 30th, 2020 from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas.

According to the announcement, "The band plans to perform early songs and deep cuts that can rarely be heard, as well as bring their sci-fi concept, The Amory Wars, to life in several on-board installations. The band will also interact with fans in Q&A sessions and other scenarios."

The full lineup is yet to be revealed by the band but the initial lineup will include The Dear Hunter, Polyphia, Culture Abuse. Travis Stever had this to say, "We're always trying to find ways to improve the fan experience.

"Our fans like to travel, they like to meet other fans, we're like a big family. So the idea of a cruise seemed like a way to allow a bunch of us to just go on vacation together."





