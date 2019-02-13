Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon Announce North American Tour

Coheed and Cambria have announced that they will be teaming up with Mastodon to launch The Unheavenly Skye Tour across North America this spring and summer.

The tour is scheduled to hit 26 cities beginning on May 28th where they will be kicking things off in Louisville, KY at the Iroquois Amphitheater and they have recruited Every Time I Die as the support act for all of the dates.

The tour will be special for Mastodon fans with the band planning to perform their "Crack the Skye" in full at the shows, which conclude with a concert on July 3rd in Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. See the dates below:



The Unheavenly Skye Tour Dates:

Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Columbus, OH - Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre

Friday, May 31, 2019 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Saturday, June 01, 2019 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville

Sunday, June 02, 2019 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

Tuesday, June 04, 2019 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

Thursday, June 06, 2019 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Friday, June 07, 2019 - New York, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

Saturday, June 08, 2019 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Monday, June 10, 2019 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE - Outdoors

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Thursday, June 13, 2019 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove

Friday, June 14, 2019 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Saturday, June 15, 2019 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Thursday, June 20, 2019 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

Saturday, June 22, 2019 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor

Sunday, June 23, 2019 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park - Park at the Park

Friday, June 28, 2019 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

Saturday, June 29, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Sunday, June 30, 2019 - Phoenix, NV - Comerica Theatre

Tuesday, July 02, 2019 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater

Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory





