Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon Announce North American Tour
02-13-2019
Coheed and Cambria have announced that they will be teaming up with Mastodon to launch The Unheavenly Skye Tour across North America this spring and summer.
The tour is scheduled to hit 26 cities beginning on May 28th where they will be kicking things off in Louisville, KY at the Iroquois Amphitheater and they have recruited Every Time I Die as the support act for all of the dates.
The tour will be special for Mastodon fans with the band planning to perform their "Crack the Skye" in full at the shows, which conclude with a concert on July 3rd in Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. See the dates below:
The Unheavenly Skye Tour Dates:
Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Columbus, OH - Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre
Friday, May 31, 2019 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Saturday, June 01, 2019 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville
Sunday, June 02, 2019 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
Tuesday, June 04, 2019 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
Thursday, June 06, 2019 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Friday, June 07, 2019 - New York, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk
Saturday, June 08, 2019 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Monday, June 10, 2019 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE - Outdoors
Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Thursday, June 13, 2019 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove
Friday, June 14, 2019 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Saturday, June 15, 2019 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Thursday, June 20, 2019 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair
Saturday, June 22, 2019 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor
Sunday, June 23, 2019 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
Tuesday, June 25, 2019 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
Wednesday, June 26, 2019 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park - Park at the Park
Friday, June 28, 2019 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
Saturday, June 29, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
Sunday, June 30, 2019 - Phoenix, NV - Comerica Theatre
Tuesday, July 02, 2019 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater
Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
