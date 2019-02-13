News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon Announce North American Tour

02-13-2019
Coheed And Cambria

Coheed and Cambria have announced that they will be teaming up with Mastodon to launch The Unheavenly Skye Tour across North America this spring and summer.

The tour is scheduled to hit 26 cities beginning on May 28th where they will be kicking things off in Louisville, KY at the Iroquois Amphitheater and they have recruited Every Time I Die as the support act for all of the dates.

The tour will be special for Mastodon fans with the band planning to perform their "Crack the Skye" in full at the shows, which conclude with a concert on July 3rd in Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. See the dates below:

The Unheavenly Skye Tour Dates:
Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Columbus, OH - Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre
Friday, May 31, 2019 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Saturday, June 01, 2019 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville
Sunday, June 02, 2019 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
Tuesday, June 04, 2019 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
Thursday, June 06, 2019 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Friday, June 07, 2019 - New York, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk
Saturday, June 08, 2019 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Monday, June 10, 2019 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE - Outdoors
Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Thursday, June 13, 2019 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove
Friday, June 14, 2019 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Saturday, June 15, 2019 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Thursday, June 20, 2019 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair
Saturday, June 22, 2019 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor
Sunday, June 23, 2019 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
Tuesday, June 25, 2019 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
Wednesday, June 26, 2019 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park - Park at the Park
Friday, June 28, 2019 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
Saturday, June 29, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
Sunday, June 30, 2019 - Phoenix, NV - Comerica Theatre
Tuesday, July 02, 2019 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater
Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory


Related Stories


Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon Announce North American Tour

Coheed And Cambria Streaming New Song 'The Gutter' Video

Coheed And Cambria Stream Song From New Concept Album

Coheed And Cambria Streaming Epic 10-Minute Track

Coheed and Cambria Releasing Album Later This Year Under New Deal

Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday Summer Tour

Coheed and Cambria Gearing Up For Neverender Gaibsiv Tour

Coheed And Cambria Announce Neverender GAIBSIV Tour

More Coheed And Cambria News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Remains Hospitalized- Video From Rare KISS Club Show Goes Online- Journey's Neal Schon Can't Wait To Hit The Stage Following Surgery- Pearl Jam- more

Another Clue To AC/DC Return Discovered- Robert Plant Returning To Site Of Historic Led Zeppelin Performance- Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Snubbed By Grammy Awards- more

Journey's Neal Schon Has Organ Removed In Emergency Surgery- Tool Frontman Reveals Album Release Date Target- Don't Count Out Nickelback Making A Metal Album- more

Lindsey Buckingham Has Emergency Open Heart Surgery- Ozzy Osbourne 'Doing Much Better' Following Hospitalization- As I Lay Dying's Tom Lambesis Addresses Public Outcry- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Remains Hospitalized

Video From Rare KISS Club Show Goes Online

Journey's Neal Schon Can't Wait To Hit The Stage Following Surgery

Pearl Jam Named 2019 Record Store Day Ambassador

Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon Announce North American Tour

Aerosmith Expand Las Vegas Residency

Life Of Agony Recruit Tool Producer For New Album

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Streams Song From New Solo Album

Whitesnake Tease Shup Up & Kiss Me Video

Everclear's Art Alexakis Unplugging For Songs & Stories Tour

In Flames Streaming New Song 'Burn'

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Grammy Performance Goes Online

Another Clue To AC/DC Return Discovered

Robert Plant Returning To Site Of Historic Led Zeppelin Performance

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Snubbed By Grammy Awards

Rolling Stones Add Date To No Filter Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.