Reworked The Clash Classic Streaming To Preview Joe Strummer Compilation (hennemusic) A lyric video for a reworking of The Clash's 1977 classic, "London's Burning", is serving as the first preview to the forthcoming collection, "Joe Strummer 001."



The 2002 recording - which developed into the track "Burning Streets" from his posthumously-released 2003 album with The Mescaleros, "Streetcore" - was the last song to be discovered for the new package, which marks the first compilation of the rocker's career outside of the legendary UK band.



Due September 28, "Joe Strummer 001" features 32 tracks and includes favorites from his recordings with the 101ers, The Mescaleros, his solo albums and soundtrack work alongside 12 previously-unissued songs.



Available in a variety of formats including 2CD, 4LP vinyl, digital and limited 2CD Deluxe and Deluxe Box Set versions, all formats include tracks that have never appeared anywhere before as well as new remasters.



Exclusive to all formats is an album of unreleased material including an early demo of "This Is England" entitled "Czechoslovak Song/Where Is England," a solo demo of "Letsagetabitarockin" recorded in Elgin Avenue in 1975, outtakes from "Sid & Nancy" featuring Clash bandmate Mick Jones, and unreleased songs "Rose Of Erin", the biographical and mythical recording "The Cool Impossible" and "London Is Burning."



The material for "Joe Strummer 001" was sourced from an extensive personal archive kept by the rocker as overseen by Joe's widow Lucinda Tait and compilation producer Robert Gordon McHarg III. here. hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Reworked The Clash Classic Streaming To Preview Joe Strummer Compilation


