News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Reworked The Clash Classic Streaming To Preview Joe Strummer Compilation

08-17-2018
Joe Strummer

(hennemusic) A lyric video for a reworking of The Clash's 1977 classic, "London's Burning", is serving as the first preview to the forthcoming collection, "Joe Strummer 001."

The 2002 recording - which developed into the track "Burning Streets" from his posthumously-released 2003 album with The Mescaleros, "Streetcore" - was the last song to be discovered for the new package, which marks the first compilation of the rocker's career outside of the legendary UK band.

Due September 28, "Joe Strummer 001" features 32 tracks and includes favorites from his recordings with the 101ers, The Mescaleros, his solo albums and soundtrack work alongside 12 previously-unissued songs.

Available in a variety of formats including 2CD, 4LP vinyl, digital and limited 2CD Deluxe and Deluxe Box Set versions, all formats include tracks that have never appeared anywhere before as well as new remasters.

Exclusive to all formats is an album of unreleased material including an early demo of "This Is England" entitled "Czechoslovak Song/Where Is England," a solo demo of "Letsagetabitarockin" recorded in Elgin Avenue in 1975, outtakes from "Sid & Nancy" featuring Clash bandmate Mick Jones, and unreleased songs "Rose Of Erin", the biographical and mythical recording "The Cool Impossible" and "London Is Burning."

The material for "Joe Strummer 001" was sourced from an extensive personal archive kept by the rocker as overseen by Joe's widow Lucinda Tait and compilation producer Robert Gordon McHarg III. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Reworked The Clash Classic Streaming To Preview Joe Strummer Compilation

More Joe Strummer News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Music Legend Aretha Franklin Dead At 76- Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album- Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio- more

Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'- The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968- Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million- more

Journey's Steve Perry New Album Details Revealed- Lindsey Buckingham Announces Post Fleetwood Mac Tour- Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza Set For Release- more

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine- Stryper's Oz Fox Suffers Seizure On Stage- Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Music Legend Aretha Franklin Dead At 76

Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album

Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio

Bad Wolves First Rock Band To Go Platinum With 2018 Release

Huntress Frontwoman Jill Janus Takes Her Own Life

Reworked The Clash Classic Streaming To Preview Joe Strummer Compilation

Coheed And Cambria Streaming New Song 'The Gutter' Video

DevilDriver's Early Albums Remastered For Reissue

New Prog Supergroup In Continuum Reveal Debut Album Details

Singled Out: Happy's I Call Shotgun

Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'

The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million

Greta Van Fleet release 'When The Curtain Falls' video

Aerosmith Announce Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency

Mastodon Plotting Next Studio Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.