Clutch Release Earth Rocker Festival Recap Video

(hennemusic) Clutch are streaming a video recap of the 2018 edition of their Earth Rocker Festival following the August 4th event at Shiley Acres in Inwood, WV.



Billed after their 2013 album of the same name, the Maryland rockers were joined by a lineup that included Black Label Society, Corrosion Of Conformity, Eyehategod, and Let There Be Rock School band. "Thanks to Greg Shiley, Shiley Acres and all the bands," says Clutch, "and especially all the folks that came out this year. We'll c'ya up there in 2019."



"OH MY GOODNESS! What can I say about yesterday," posted the Shiley Acres team the day after the big event. "Our whole crew worked our butts off, and had a ball doing it. It was one of the best shows we've ever had!! WE can't thank you all enough for supporting us. That is the only way we can get bigger and better groups here for us all to enjoy!



"Thank you to Clutch, Black Label Society, Corrosion Of Conformity, Eyehategod, and the great kids at the schools of rock. The Shiley Acres sun came out, and the crowd was GREAT!! We had people come from all over the country, Australia, and London, England! Thank you all!!" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





