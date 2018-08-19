News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Clutch Release Earth Rocker Festival Recap Video

08-19-2018
Clutch

(hennemusic) Clutch are streaming a video recap of the 2018 edition of their Earth Rocker Festival following the August 4th event at Shiley Acres in Inwood, WV.

Billed after their 2013 album of the same name, the Maryland rockers were joined by a lineup that included Black Label Society, Corrosion Of Conformity, Eyehategod, and Let There Be Rock School band. "Thanks to Greg Shiley, Shiley Acres and all the bands," says Clutch, "and especially all the folks that came out this year. We'll c'ya up there in 2019."

"OH MY GOODNESS! What can I say about yesterday," posted the Shiley Acres team the day after the big event. "Our whole crew worked our butts off, and had a ball doing it. It was one of the best shows we've ever had!! WE can't thank you all enough for supporting us. That is the only way we can get bigger and better groups here for us all to enjoy!

"Thank you to Clutch, Black Label Society, Corrosion Of Conformity, Eyehategod, and the great kids at the schools of rock. The Shiley Acres sun came out, and the crowd was GREAT!! We had people come from all over the country, Australia, and London, England! Thank you all!!" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Clutch Release Earth Rocker Festival Recap Video

Clutch Have Fun With Lyric Video For New Track 'Hot Bottom Feeder'

Clutch Frontman Runs For President In New Video

Clutch Streaming New Single 'How To Shake Hands'

Clutch Release Promo Video For Earth Rocker Festival

Clutch Announce North American Fall Tour

Clutch Explain Meaning Behind Book Of Bad Decisions

Clutch Streaming New Song 'Gimme The Keys'

Clutch Reveal Album Release Plans And Debut New Song Live

System Of A Down, Incubus, Clutch, At The Drive In One Off Announced

More Clutch News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Marilyn Manson Collapses On Stage- Of Mice & Men Star Austin Carlile Currently In Hospital- Slash Streaming 'Mind Your Manners'- Eric Clapton Announces Christmas Album- more

Music Legend Aretha Franklin Dead At 76- Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album- Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio- more

Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'- The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968- Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million- more

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed ByDave Mustaine- Stryper's Oz Fox Suffers Seizure On Stage- Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Marilyn Manson Collapses On Stage During Concert

Of Mice & Men Star Austin Carlile Currently In Hospital

Slash Streaming Brand New Song 'Mind Your Manners'

Eric Clapton Announces New Christmas Album

Pink Floyd Streaming Video For Rarity Single

Alice In Chains To Be First Band To Play Atop Seattle Space Needle

Aerosmith Rock Classic Song On Late Night TV

The Ramones Stream Rough Mix Of Classic Hit

Alice Cooper Reveals 'A Paranormal Evening' Trailer

Clutch Release Earth Rocker Festival Recap Video

Singled Out: Amber Architect's Spaceman

Music Legend Aretha Franklin Dead At 76

Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album

Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio

Bad Wolves First Rock Band To Go Platinum With 2018 Release

Huntress Frontwoman Jill Janus Takes Her Own Life

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.