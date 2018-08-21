News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Joe Bonamassa Releases 'Evil Mama' Video

08-21-2018
Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa has released a new video for his track "Evil Mama". The song comes from his forthcoming album "Redemption," which is set to hit stores on September 21st.

"Redemption" was produced by longtime Bonamassa collaborator Kevin Shirley and features Anton Fig, Michael Rhodes, Reese Wynans, Lee Thornburg, Paulie Cerra, Gary Pinto, Mahalia Barnes, Jade McRae, Juanita Tippins, Kenny Greenberg and Doug Lancio.

Joe had this to say about the album, "I'm going through some other stuff in my life I didn't expect to be going through. It's a rising, it's contrition, it's acceptance, it's everything. It's painful, but knowing that there's a rising coming. I really feel the new material is deeper, lyrically and musically. We try to get a little deeper every time we come out." Watch the video here.


