Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music

Former Journey singer Steve Perry revealed that it took him a long time to find his love for music again during a recent interview to discussed his upcoming comeback album "Traces".

Perry did an interview with SiriusXM and said, "I'm talking about that with some people right now, but right now, my biggest emotional commitment is to the idea that it took a long time for me to just find my love for music again, and write music that I'm passionate about and sing music that I'm passionate about.

"There were moments in the studio where we would be working up a track or working on a mix, and I would actually get goosebumps on my arm. I'd say, 'I can't get that anywhere else but here.' I realized I must have found my love for this again, because it's resonating with me again." Watch the full interview here.





