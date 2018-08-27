Alter Bridge Release Video For 2004 Rarity Song

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge are streaming video of the 2004 track, "The End Is Here", as the latest preview to the September 7 release of the forthcoming package "Live At The Royal Albert Hall."

The rare live performance of the tune - which hasn't been heard in more than decade - from the group's debut album, "One Day Remains", at the legendary UK venue showcases one of the rare moments in an Alter Bridge concert where frontman Myles Kennedy puts down his guitar and focuses solely on delivering a powerful vocal.

"Live At The Royal Albert Hall" documents the Florida band's pair of October 2017 sold-out shows in London, where they were backed by the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra led by conductor Simon Dobson to deliver a career-spanning set.

The project features some of Alter Bridge's biggest hits, fan favorites and songs like "Before Tomorrow Comes," "Ghost Of Days Gone By," "The Last Hero" and "Broken Wings", each presented with enhanced, unique arrangements in an orchestral setting.

"I think out of all the years of doing this [music], this experience is the top two or three highlights without a doubt," says Kennedy. "It's something that none of us are going to forget." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





