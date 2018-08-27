News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Alter Bridge Release Video For 2004 Rarity Song

08-27-2018
Alter Bridge

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge are streaming video of the 2004 track, "The End Is Here", as the latest preview to the September 7 release of the forthcoming package "Live At The Royal Albert Hall."

The rare live performance of the tune - which hasn't been heard in more than decade - from the group's debut album, "One Day Remains", at the legendary UK venue showcases one of the rare moments in an Alter Bridge concert where frontman Myles Kennedy puts down his guitar and focuses solely on delivering a powerful vocal.

"Live At The Royal Albert Hall" documents the Florida band's pair of October 2017 sold-out shows in London, where they were backed by the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra led by conductor Simon Dobson to deliver a career-spanning set.

The project features some of Alter Bridge's biggest hits, fan favorites and songs like "Before Tomorrow Comes," "Ghost Of Days Gone By," "The Last Hero" and "Broken Wings", each presented with enhanced, unique arrangements in an orchestral setting.

"I think out of all the years of doing this [music], this experience is the top two or three highlights without a doubt," says Kennedy. "It's something that none of us are going to forget." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Alter Bridge Release Video For 2004 Rarity Song

Alter Bridge Stream Video Of Live Debut Of Words Darker Than Their Wings

Alter Bridge Announce Orchestral Package

Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy Announces Solo Tour

Alter Bridge Singer Myles Kennedy Announces Solo Tour

Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy Releases Year Of The Tiger Video

Alter Bridge Frontman Myles Kennedy Announce Solo Album

Alter Bridge And All That Remains Announce Fall Tour

Alter Bridge Preview Unreleased Track Cruel Sun

Alter Bridge Release Video From Live At O2 Package

More Alter Bridge News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed- Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Cal Jam 18 Pop-Up Store- Led Zeppelin Release Preview Video For 50th Anniversary Release- more

We Came As Romans Frontman Kyle Pavone Dead At 28- Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke- Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Ed King With Sweet Home Alabama- more

Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68- Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases Statement About Wife's Death- Sammy Hagar In Lip-Sync Challenge Video With Police- more

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music- KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Added 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show- Smashing Pumpkins Living Streaming Concert- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed

Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Cal Jam 18 Pop-Up Store

Led Zeppelin Release New Preview Video For 50th Anniversary Release

Slayer Adding Additional Legs To Final Tour

Clutch Go Comic Book For 'In Walks Barbarella' Video

The Ramones Stream Live Performance Of Classic Song

Alter Bridge Release Video For 2004 Rarity Song

Atreyu Announce New Album and Tour

Fifth Angel Reveal Details For Long Awaited New Album

Singled Out: Chuggernaut's Stranglehold

We Came As Romans Frontman Kyle Pavone Dead At 28

Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke

Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Ed King With Sweet Home Alabama Performances

Rush and Alice Cooper Lead New Rock Hall DVD

Ghost Hit Gets Remixed By Carpenter Brut

Yes Featuring ARW Release Live Roundabout Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.