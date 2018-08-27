News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Clutch Go Comic Book For 'In Walks Barbarella' Video

08-27-2018
Clutch

(hennemusic) Clutch have issued a comic book-style video for their new song "In Walks Barbarella", the latest single from their forthcoming album "Book Of Bad Decisions."

Delivering two stories woven into one, "In Walks Barbarella" sees an adult man talking to a boy - maybe his son - about events that occurred 20 years earlier; add visions of Jane Fonda as Barbarella from the 1968 science fiction film of the same name, ray guns, tractor beams and references to the band's 2015 record, "Psychic Warfare", to hear the Maryland group's version of "weaponized funk."

Released in sync with the video is a very limited edition seven-inch picture disc in a transparent PVC pocket, with "In Walks Barbarella" on the red-and-blue side and previous single, "Hot Bottom Feeder", on the reverse, green side.

Due September 7, Clutch recorded "Book Of Bad Decisions" at Sputnik Sound in Nashville, TN with producer Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton, The Raconteurs). Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


