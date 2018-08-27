News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Cal Jam 18 Pop-Up Store

08-27-2018
Foo Fighters

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters rocked a series of rarities during a performance at their Cal Jam 18 pop-up store at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on August 26.

The free live event saw sets by drummer Taylor Hawkins' cover band, Chevy Metal, and the Foo Fighters, who were billed as The Holy Sh*ts, a name they occasionally use for surprise gigs.

Billboard reports Queen drummer Roger Taylor joined Chevy Metal for his band's 1981 smash, "Under Pressure", late in their show before Dave Grohl appeared on stage for the set-closer - a cover of The Faces' "Stay With Me" - before the full Foos lineup took the stage for a ten-song performance that consisted mainly of album cuts.

Staying away from tunes the Foos play "when we're doing non-parking lot shows," Grohl asked "how many hard-core, nerdy Foo Fighters fans are out there?" With almost everyone raising their hands, he added "That's our target demo tonight."

The set included several songs seldom played in concert, including "Gimme Stitches" from 1999's "There Is Nothing Left To Lose" (marking its first appearance in a decade), which Grohl said the band had only played live once before at the request of the late Pantera legend Vinnie Paul. The day also marked the first time guitarist Pat Smear had played on "Low," the freight train juggernaut from 2002's "One By One."

Following the main set, the Foos returned for an encore of their 1997 classic, "Everlong," the only well-known hit in the show.

The event served as a promotion and warm up to Cal Jam 18, the second annual Foo Fighter-curated festival set for the October 5-6 weekend at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, CA. Read more and watch video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Cal Jam 18 Pop-Up Store

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Announce New Film Called Play

Foo Fighters Jam Classic Song With Cheap Trick Icon

Foo Fighters And Music Helped Dave Grohl Following Kurt's Death

Foo Fighters Rock Classic Song With Joe Walsh

Foo Fighters Star Selling Some Of His Prized Guitars Online

Foo Fighters Jam With Red Hot Chili Peppers Star

Dave Grohl Struggled For Years Being A Singer

Foo Fighters Rock Late Night TV

Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed- Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Cal Jam 18 Pop-Up Store- Led Zeppelin Release Preview Video For 50th Anniversary Release- more

We Came As Romans Frontman Kyle Pavone Dead At 28- Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke- Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Ed King With Sweet Home Alabama- more

Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68- Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases Statement About Wife's Death- Sammy Hagar In Lip-Sync Challenge Video With Police- more

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music- KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Added 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show- Smashing Pumpkins Living Streaming Concert- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed

Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Cal Jam 18 Pop-Up Store

Led Zeppelin Release New Preview Video For 50th Anniversary Release

Slayer Adding Additional Legs To Final Tour

Clutch Go Comic Book For 'In Walks Barbarella' Video

The Ramones Stream Live Performance Of Classic Song

Alter Bridge Release Video For 2004 Rarity Song

Atreyu Announce New Album and Tour

Fifth Angel Reveal Details For Long Awaited New Album

Singled Out: Chuggernaut's Stranglehold

We Came As Romans Frontman Kyle Pavone Dead At 28

Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke

Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Ed King With Sweet Home Alabama Performances

Rush and Alice Cooper Lead New Rock Hall DVD

Ghost Hit Gets Remixed By Carpenter Brut

Yes Featuring ARW Release Live Roundabout Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.