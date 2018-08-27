Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Cal Jam 18 Pop-Up Store

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters rocked a series of rarities during a performance at their Cal Jam 18 pop-up store at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on August 26.



The free live event saw sets by drummer Taylor Hawkins' cover band, Chevy Metal, and the Foo Fighters, who were billed as The Holy Sh*ts, a name they occasionally use for surprise gigs.



Billboard reports Queen drummer Roger Taylor joined Chevy Metal for his band's 1981 smash, "Under Pressure", late in their show before Dave Grohl appeared on stage for the set-closer - a cover of The Faces' "Stay With Me" - before the full Foos lineup took the stage for a ten-song performance that consisted mainly of album cuts.



Staying away from tunes the Foos play "when we're doing non-parking lot shows," Grohl asked "how many hard-core, nerdy Foo Fighters fans are out there?" With almost everyone raising their hands, he added "That's our target demo tonight."



The set included several songs seldom played in concert, including "Gimme Stitches" from 1999's "There Is Nothing Left To Lose" (marking its first appearance in a decade), which Grohl said the band had only played live once before at the request of the late Pantera legend Vinnie Paul. The day also marked the first time guitarist Pat Smear had played on "Low," the freight train juggernaut from 2002's "One By One."



Following the main set, the Foos returned for an encore of their 1997 classic, "Everlong," the only well-known hit in the show.



The event served as a promotion and warm up to Cal Jam 18, the second annual Foo Fighter-curated festival set for the October 5-6 weekend at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, CA. Read more and watch video here.

