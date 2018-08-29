News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Lenny Kravitz Launching Vinyl Reissue Series

08-29-2018
Lenny Kravitz

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz has announced that he will launch a vinyl reissue series with the re-release of his first five albums in sync with the opening of a US tour next month.

On September 21, the rocker will present 1991's "Mama Said", 1993's "Are You Gonna Go My Way", 1995's "Circus", and 1998's "5" on 2LP 180-gram black vinyl - in addition to individualized limited-edition, color variants - on the same day he kicks off US shows in Atlanta, GA in support of his forthcoming new record, "Raise Vibration."

As part of its 30th anniversary, Kravitz' 1989 debut, "Let Love Rule", will follow on November 30, with all of the records except "Mama Said" set to feature non-album tracks, with many of them appearing on vinyl for the very first time.

No two color-variants are the same: "Let Love Rule" is 50/50 semi-transparent brown and yellow; "Mama Said" is marbled white and gray; "Are You Gonna Go My Way" is transparent red and transparent purple; "Circus" is solid white and transparent clear; and, "5" is solid orange and solid white. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Lenny Kravitz Launching Vinyl Reissue Series

