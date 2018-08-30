News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock

08-30-2018
Motley Crue

Motley Crue have been rather silent since they packed up their guyliner and headed into retirement but there is now buzzing on the Livewire that Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee have reunited in the studio for an undisclosed reason.

The band shared a photo of Lee and Sixx in the studio together with "Dr Feelgood" producer Bob Rock on their official Facebook page with the caption "28th August 2018".

Lee also shared a brief video on his Instagram account and declared "It's that new sh*t!!!". The band famously signed an agreement to retire from touring but that did leave the door open to new music.

Fans are buzzing that the studio return may have something to do with the upcoming Netflix biopic adaption of the group's best selling 2001 autobiography "The Dirt". Check out Tommy's video post here.


Related Stories


Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock

Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud

Motley Crue Getting Limited Edition KnuckleBonz Treatment

Tommy Lee Quits Twitter Following Drama With Son

Motley Crue Star Claims Son Knocked Him Unconscious

Velvet Revolver, Anthrax, Motley Crue Star Lead AC/DC Bon Scott Tribute

Motley Crue Biopic May Star Game of Thrones Actor

Machine Gun Kelly To Play Tommy Lee In Motley Crue Biopic

John Corabi Revisits Motley Crue Album With New Live Release

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Undergoes Hip Placement Surgery 2017 In Review

More Motley Crue News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock- Metallica Tell You What Time It Is- Bad Company U.S. Dates- more

Metal Parents Arrested- OneRepublic Release Connection Video- Alkaline Trio Stream New Song- Joe Bonamassa Adds Date- Pink Floyd Release Video For Their Debut Single- more

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed- Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Cal Jam 18 Pop-Up Store- Led Zeppelin Release Preview Video For 50th Anniversary Release- more

We Came As Romans Frontman Kyle Pavone Dead At 28- Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke- Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Ed King With Sweet Home Alabama- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend

Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock

Metallica Tell You What Time It Is

Bad Company Announce U.S. Live Dates

Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and Nine Inch Nails Lead Louder Than Life

Five For Fighting Giving Fans Early Access To New Album

Imagine Dragons TV Concert Special Preview Goes Online

Dio Guitarist Talks Metal, New Music and More

Neil Young Reportedly Marries Daryl Hannah

Singled Out: These Wolves' Beautifully Miserable

Metal Parents Arrested- OneRepublic Release Connection Video- Alkaline Trio Stream New Song- Joe Bonamassa Adds Date To Spring Tour- more

Pink Floyd Release Video For Their Debut Single

Yes Featuring ARW Kick Off US Tour With Rare Club Show

Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel Release New Video

Alice In Chains Streaming New Song 'Red Giant'

The Band Stream Remix Of Music From Big Pink Classic The Weight

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.