|
Pearl Jam Play Tribute To Chris Cornell During Seattle Show (Week in Review)
.
Pearl Jam Play Tribute To Chris Cornell During Seattle Show was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Pearl Jam paid tribute to the late Chris Cornell and their punk rock roots with a series of guest appearances and covers during the second of two shows at Seattle's Safeco Field on August 10.
The band debuted their take of Cornell's 1992 track, "Missing", midway through the regular set, and delivered Mother Love Bone's "Crown Of Thorns" during the first encore before being joined by Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil for the MC5 classic, "Kick Out The Jams."
Sporting a Cornell t-shirt, Thayil returned during the second encores alongside Mudhoney frontman Mark Arm and guitarist Steve Turner for The Stooges 1973 track, "Search And Destroy", and the Dead Boys' 1977 classic, "Sonic Reducer."
Following an August 8 show at the same venue, Pearl Jam's 36-song performance also presented covers of tracks by Pink Floyd ("Interstellar Overdrive"), Tom Petty ("I Won't Back Down"), Victoria Williams ("Crazy Mary"), and The Who ("Baba O'Riley"). - here.
hennemusic
is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.