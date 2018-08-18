News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pearl Jam Play Tribute To Chris Cornell During Seattle Show (Week in Review)

.
Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam Play Tribute To Chris Cornell During Seattle Show was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Pearl Jam paid tribute to the late Chris Cornell and their punk rock roots with a series of guest appearances and covers during the second of two shows at Seattle's Safeco Field on August 10.

The band debuted their take of Cornell's 1992 track, "Missing", midway through the regular set, and delivered Mother Love Bone's "Crown Of Thorns" during the first encore before being joined by Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil for the MC5 classic, "Kick Out The Jams."

Sporting a Cornell t-shirt, Thayil returned during the second encores alongside Mudhoney frontman Mark Arm and guitarist Steve Turner for The Stooges 1973 track, "Search And Destroy", and the Dead Boys' 1977 classic, "Sonic Reducer."

Following an August 8 show at the same venue, Pearl Jam's 36-song performance also presented covers of tracks by Pink Floyd ("Interstellar Overdrive"), Tom Petty ("I Won't Back Down"), Victoria Williams ("Crazy Mary"), and The Who ("Baba O'Riley"). - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Pearl Jam News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Pearl Jam Play Tribute To Chris Cornell During Seattle Show

Video From Pearl Jam's Summer Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Jack White Does Rockin' Jam With Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic

Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced

Pearl Jam Dedicates Tour Kick Off To late Anthony Bourdain And More

Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album

Pearl Jam Star Reveals Timetable For New Album

Pearl Jam Teaming With The Museum Of Pop Culture For Exhibit

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Jams Bob Dylan Classic

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Music Legend Aretha Franklin Dead At 76- Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album- Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio- more

Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'- The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968- Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million- more

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine- Stryper's Oz Fox Suffers Seizure On Stage- Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Music Legend Aretha Franklin Dead At 76

Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album

Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio

Bad Wolves First Rock Band To Go Platinum With 2018 Release

Huntress Frontwoman Jill Janus Takes Her Own Life

Reworked The Clash Classic Streaming To Preview Joe Strummer Compilation

Coheed And Cambria Streaming New Song 'The Gutter' Video

DevilDriver's Early Albums Remastered For Reissue

New Prog Supergroup In Continuum Reveal Debut Album Details

Singled Out: Happy's I Call Shotgun

Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'

The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million

Greta Van Fleet release 'When The Curtain Falls' video

Aerosmith Announce Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency

Mastodon Plotting Next Studio Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.