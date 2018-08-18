The Dead Daisies Announce Winter Tour Including Unplugged Set

The trek will feature eight shows and is set to kick off on November 13th at the O2 Academy in Liverpool and conclude on November 21st in Birmingham at the O2 Institute.

The tour will feature various support from Diamond Head, Massive Wagons, Tygers of Pan Tang, Chrome Molly and Oliver/Dawson Saxon and The Dead Daisies will be treating the first 50 fans in line to a special l Welcome To Daisyland acoustic set before their headline performances. Read more - here.