Whitechapel Announce This Is Exile Anniversary Tour

The trek, dubbed the Ten Years Of Exile Tour, will feature the band playing the album in its entirety along with select songs from their full catalog. Chelsea Grin, Oceano, and Slaughter To Prevail have signed on as the support acts for the road trip.

The new fall tour follows Whitechapel's summer co-headline trek with their labelmates The Black Dahlia Murder. See the new Ten Years Of Exile tour dates - here.