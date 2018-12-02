News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Rolling Stones Add Dates To U.S. No Filter Tour

12-02-2018
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have expanded their 2019 No Filter tour of the US with the addition of second shows in East Rutherford, NJ and Chicago, IL.

A June 17 date at New Jersey's Met Life Stadium will follow a previously-announced June 13 appearance at the venue, with a June 25 stop at Soldier Field in Chicago now confirmed beyond the original June 21 concert in the city.

The Stones will open the 15-date series at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on April 20. Tickets for all shows on the US tour are now on sale via the usual outlets.

"It's a thrill when we play stadiums in the States," says Mick Jagger, "the energy is always amazing!"

"I've always loved playing the States," adds Keith Richards. "It's a great crowd." See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Rolling Stones Add Dates To U.S. No Filter Tour

Keith Richards Talks Rolling Stones 2019 Tour

Mick Jagger Reveals Details For Upcoming Rolling Stones Tour

The Rolling Stones Announce US Stadium Tour

The Rolling Stones Tease 2019 Tour Announcement

Rolling Stones Release Live It's Only Rock 'n Roll (But I Like It) Video

The Rolling Stones Stream Live 'Street Fighting Man' Performance

Rolling Stones Stream Bonus Track Performance

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Missing You' Video

Rolling Stones Stream 1994 Rarity From Voodoo Lounge Uncut

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Tragedy At Bring Me The Horizon Concert- Slipknot's New Studio Album Coming Soon- Rolling Stones Add Dates To U.S. No Filter Tour- Beatles White Album 50th Anniversary- more

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis- Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour- Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album- more

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert- AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS- Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows- Accept Lose Founding Member- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Wanted To Do Best For Fans Despite Illness- Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album- Def Leppard Release Video For Depeche Mode Cover- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Tragedy At Bring Me The Horizon Concert

Slipknot's New Studio Album Coming Soon

Rolling Stones Add Dates To U.S. No Filter Tour

Beatles White Album 50th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Pink Floyd Release 1967 Live Video

Singled Out: Greek Fire Cover Of True Colors

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Add Leg To Revolucion Tour

The Eagles Add Final Dates To Australian Tour

At The Gates Recruit Special Guests For New EP

Thunder Release 'Miracle Man' Video From 30th Anniversary Album

Steve Hackett Releases 'Under The Eye Of The Sun'

George Strait Leads Buckeye Country Superfest Lineup

Lynyrd Skynyrd Innyrds Released On Limited Edition Vinyl

Vince Gill, Don Henley, Willie Nelson Lead Dolly Parton Tribute

Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool Documentary To Premiere At Sundance

Singled Out: Danny Johnson's Blood Of The Blues

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.