AFI Streaming New Single 'Trash Bat'

AFI have released a lyric video for their new single "Trash Bat." The song comes from the group's forthcoming EP "The Missing Man", which is set to hit stores this Friday, December 7th.

Guitarist Jade Puget produced and mixed the new EP and had this to say about the new track, "This was the ideal song to kick off the EP. From Adam Carson's big drum fill at the top all the way through to the end, it's just a quick burst of frenetic energy.

"I brought the song in and was playing it for Davey Havok and he threw out the line, 'My Trash Bat' and I thought, how can you lose with a title like that? What is a Trash Bat anyway? Who cares!" Listen to the track here.





