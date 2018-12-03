News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Release Live Atlas, Rise Video

12-03-2018
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official video of a performance the "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" track, "Atlas, Rise!", from a November 26 concert at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

The second single from their tenth album topped the US Billboard Mainstream Rock chart upon its release in the fall of 2016 as the band were playing warm-up dates for the WorldWired tour in South America.

Nominated for a 2018 Grammy Award, "Atlas, Rise!" lost out to the Foo Fighters' track "Run" in Best Rock Song category at the 60th annual event in January, while the project failed to take home the honors in the Best Rock Album field after it was presented to The War On Drugs.

The Las Vegas show marked Metallica's return to the stage following a short break on their North American tour, as they work towards wrapping up their 2018 live schedule in Fresno, CA on December 9.Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Metallica Release Live Atlas, Rise Video

Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album

Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video

Metallica Donate $100,000 To California Wildfire Relief Efforts

Metallica and Foo Fighters Lead Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Lineup

Metallica Release Live 'Hardwired' Video

Metallica Release Live 'And Justice For All' Video

Metallica And Slipknot Stars Appear In New Film Sepultura Endurance

Metallica Release Video For Rare 'Phantom Lord' Performance

Metallica Share Live Video For Classic Song

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Stars Form New Supergroup- Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour- Slayer Star Leaving Tour To Care For Dying Parent- more

Tragedy At Bring Me The Horizon Concert- Slipknot's New Studio Album Coming Soon- Rolling Stones Add Dates To U.S. No Filter Tour- Beatles White Album 50th Anniversary- more

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis- Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour- Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album- more

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert- AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS- Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows- Accept Lose Founding Member- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Stars Form New Supergroup

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour

Slayer Star Leaving Tour To Care For Dying Parent

Motley Crue Confirm Release Date For The Dirt Biopic

Judas Priest Announce North American Tour

More Stars Added To Allman Family Revival Event

Metallica Release Live Atlas, Rise Video

Singled Out: Bill Abernathy's Cry Wolf

Framing Hanley Streaming New Song 'Baggage Claim'

Joe Strummer Celebration Lineup Announced

Demon Hunter Releasing Two New Albums Early Next Year

The Killers' Dave Keuning Releases 'Boat Accident' Video

High On Fire Announce U.S. Winter Tour

AFI Streaming New Single 'Trash Bat'

The Flesh Eaters Announce New Release

Singled Out: Releaser's Taking Over

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.