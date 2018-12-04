Black Star Riders Moving Forward With New Album Amid Lineup Change

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders have revealed that they are preparing to enter the studio next month to begin work on a new album following a change in the band's lineup.

Earlier this fall, guitarist Damon Johnson announced his plans to exit the group this month to concentrate on a solo career and session work, and the band are ready to move forward with some new music.

"We go into the studio in January with the new boy Christian Martucci from Stone Sour who we're absolutely delighted to have as part of our family," frontman Ricky.Warwick tells Planet Rock. "We've already demoed 16 songs and we start with Jay Ruston producing the album and we're going to record in LA, so it's a change all round because obviously we used Nick Raskulinecz for the last two records, which was great.

"But just with Damon leaving and Christian coming in," he continues, "Jay's mixed the last two Black Star Riders albums, so we just thought let's just do the whole thing in LA with Jay this time, and Christian's worked with him before in Stone Sour so there's a relationship there. So, we're excited."

"I think it's going to be a little bit different sound this time around, too," adds guitarist Scott Gorham. "You can already tell from the demos and the different instrumentation. It's going to be a little bit of a departure from what we've been doing - not a lot - but it's going to be different." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

