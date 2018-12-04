News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses To Give Back At Historic Show

12-04-2018
Guns N' Roses

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are partnering with the Andy Irons Foundation for their first-ever concert in Hawaii this week. The Hawaii date marks the final 2018 show of the Not In This Lifetime tour, which played to more than 750,000 fans across Europe over the summer before a fall leg that included shows in Mexico, Asia, the United Arab Emirates and South Africa.

The band will donate a portion of the proceeds from their December 8 show at Honolulu's Aloha Stadium to the charity, which was created in honor of the late surfing legend and Hawaii native by his widow Lyndie Irons with a mandate of creating healthy uplifting and supported communities for young people facing a variety of issues.

Irons won three straight world surfing titles between 2002 and 2004, among other honors, before his 2010 death from cardiac arrest and "acute mixed drug ingestion"; the couple's son, Axel - named after Axl Rose - will mark his 8th birthday on the day of the GNR show in Honolulu.

"It is such an honor to partner with Guns N' Roses for their first ever show in Hawaii," says Lyndie Irons. "As Andy sought solace through music, my goal with the Andy Irons Foundation is to offer hope and vital programs for young people struggling with mental illness, drug abuse, and learning disabilities. I am truly grateful for such an amazing experience with one of Andy's all-time favorite bands." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


