News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Slipknot's Knotfest Going To Hell

12-04-2018
Slipknot

Slipknot have announced that their Knotfest will be teaming up with the French metal festival Hellfest next summer, adding an additional day to the event.

Hellfest will be taking place in Clisson, France next June 21st through 23rd and it has been revealed that the special Knotfest will happen on the 20th featuring Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Papa Roach, Ministry, Sick Of It All, Sabaton, Amon Amarth, Powerwolf, Amaranth and Behemoth.

Organizers had this to say, "As you know, owners of three-day passes are more likely to come on Thursday in Clisson. Delighted by these 10 exceptional names, Hellfest has agreed to lend its main stages to allow fans to enjoy another mini-festival.

"Best of all, we hope that this bonus initiative will make you happy and that you will keep enough energy to follow the three days of Hellfest. All hope is not gone. See you in Hell!"


Related Stories


Slipknot's Knotfest Going To Hell

Slipknot's New Studio Album Coming Soon

Metallica And Slipknot Stars Appear In New Film Sepultura Endurance

Slipknot Give Fans Treat With Surprise Video Release For New Song

Slipknot Star Joey Jordison Working On Autobiography

Slipknot Announce Live Dates For Next Summer

Slipknot Eyeing World Tour Next Year

Slipknot Making Special Plans For 20th Anniversary

Corey Taylor Reveals Slipknot's New Album Release Plans

Slipknot Invite Fans To Video Casting Call For 20th Anniversary

More Slipknot News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses To Give Back At Historic Show- Jake E. Lee Talks Ill-Fated Mismatch With Dio- Megadeth Making Mega Progress On New Album- Knotfest Going To Hell- more

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Stars Form New Supergroup- Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour- Slayer Star Leaving Tour To Care For Dying Parent- more

Tragedy At Bring Me The Horizon Concert- Slipknot's New Studio Album Coming Soon- Rolling Stones Add Dates To U.S. No Filter Tour- Beatles White Album 50th Anniversary- more

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis- Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour- Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses To Give Back At Historic Show

Jake E. Lee Talks Ill-Fated Mismatch With Dio

Megadeth Making Mega Progress On New Album

Slipknot's Knotfest Going To Hell

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Returns With New Music Project

Allman Betts Band Finish Album and Announce Tour

Rival Sons Announce First North American Headline Tour

Bruce Springsteen Plans New Album and E Street Band Tour

Black Star Riders Moving Forward With New Album Amid Lineup Change

Tool, Judas Priest Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup

Hootie & The Blowfish Returning With Group Therapy Tour

Singled Out: Vanishing Shores' Blurred

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Stars Form New Supergroup

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour

Slayer Star Leaving Tour To Care For Dying Parent

Motley Crue Confirm Release Date For The Dirt Biopic

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.