Slipknot's Knotfest Going To Hell

Slipknot have announced that their Knotfest will be teaming up with the French metal festival Hellfest next summer, adding an additional day to the event.

Hellfest will be taking place in Clisson, France next June 21st through 23rd and it has been revealed that the special Knotfest will happen on the 20th featuring Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Papa Roach, Ministry, Sick Of It All, Sabaton, Amon Amarth, Powerwolf, Amaranth and Behemoth.

Organizers had this to say, "As you know, owners of three-day passes are more likely to come on Thursday in Clisson. Delighted by these 10 exceptional names, Hellfest has agreed to lend its main stages to allow fans to enjoy another mini-festival.

"Best of all, we hope that this bonus initiative will make you happy and that you will keep enough energy to follow the three days of Hellfest. All hope is not gone. See you in Hell!"





Related Stories

Slipknot's New Studio Album Coming Soon

Metallica And Slipknot Stars Appear In New Film Sepultura Endurance

Slipknot Give Fans Treat With Surprise Video Release For New Song

Slipknot Star Joey Jordison Working On Autobiography

Slipknot Announce Live Dates For Next Summer

Slipknot Eyeing World Tour Next Year

Slipknot Making Special Plans For 20th Anniversary

Corey Taylor Reveals Slipknot's New Album Release Plans

Slipknot Invite Fans To Video Casting Call For 20th Anniversary

More Slipknot News

Share this article



