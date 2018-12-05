Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote

Def Leppard have a clear lead in the fan ballot for the 2019 induction into Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, followed by Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks.

The British band had amassed 504,000 votes as of Tuesday (December 4th), and Nicks had tallied 400,000 fan votes, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

Voting will close on Sunday, December 9th at 11:59 PM ET. As of Tuesday, Def Leppard and Nicks were followed by Todd Rundgen at over 333,000, classic rock veterans the Zombies with almost 300,000 and alternative rockers The Cure were fifth with roughly 245,000.





