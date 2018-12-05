News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Share Live Video From Boise Show

12-05-2018
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official video of a performance the 1997 classic, "The Memory Remains", from a November 28 show at the Taco Bell Arena in Boise, ID.

The tune was the lead single from the group's seventh album, "ReLoad." The track peaked at No. 28 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 4 million copies.

On February 1, Metallica will release a limited-edition, vinyl version of their recent acoustic performance at the inaugural All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands Benefit Concert.

The November 3 event at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA celebrated the first full year of the band's All Within My Hands Foundation, which was launched in 2017 to help create sustainable communities by tackling the issues of hunger and workforce education and encouraging volunteerism.

The benefit concert raised more than $1.3 million for the non-profit organization, who will use the funds to work with their partners at Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges. Watch the video and read more here.

