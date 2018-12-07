Dream Theater Unleash 'Untethered Angel'

Dream Theater have released an studio video stream of a brand new track called "Untethered Angel". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Distance Over Time", which is set to hit stores on February 22nd

John Petrucci had this to say, "During the writing and recording process of D/T, 'Untethered Angel' was known as 'Song 4' to all of us as it was the 4th song written during the sessions.

"However, there has always been something about this track that just begged for it to be the album opener, even long before all of the songs were written.

"Fear is something that rears its ugly head at some point or another in all of our lives. Fear of the unknown, fear of taking chances, fear of making mistakes. If we are not careful, it can be debilitating and sadly prevent us from realizing our true potential.

"The world we live in can be a scary place and the thought of an uncertain future a terrifying notion, especially for today's young people. Untethering from that fear and giving yourself up to the future's countless possibilities is what will ultimately set you free.'" Watch the video here





