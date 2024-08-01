Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Reveals 'Shadow Of The Moon' Video

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess has shared a music video for his song "Shadow Of The Moon," which was created by filmmaker Manny Walker after he won a Lightricks hosted contest to create the visual for the song from Rudess' forthcoming solo album, "Permission To Fly".

According to the announcement, Lightricks launched the contest by inviting "creators to submit unique music video concepts for Jordan's song. The winning filmmaker, Manny Walker, was whisked away to a state-of-the-art set in Serbia, where he was given the opportunity to co-direct the video alongside the Lightricks team, bringing his vision to life."

Jordan said of the video, "Creating the 'Shadow of the Moon' video with Lightricks was an incredible experience. Working with such a talented team and the contest winner, and using Lightricks' new cutting-edge LTX studio software, brought my vision to life in ways I couldn't have imagined. This collaboration truly showcases how powerful it is to combine music with innovative visual storytelling."

The new album, "Permission To Fly," will be released by InsideOutMusic on September 6th, 2024. Watch the "Shadow Of The Moon" video below:

