Dream Theater Announce New Album With 'Night Terror' Video

Dream Theater have premiered a music video for their new track "Night Terror" as the first taste of their just announced new studio album, "Parasomnia", which is set to be released on February 7th and features the triumphant return of drummer Mike Portnoy! PFA sent over the following details:

An album announcement that is fifteen years in the making, GRAMMY-winning, progressive music titans Dream Theater return with their sixteenth studio album, Parasomnia. The album marks the first album featuring the iconic lineup of vocalist James LaBrie, guitarist John Petrucci, bassist John Myung, keyboardist Jordan Rudess and drummer Mike Portnoy since 2009's Black Clouds & Silver Linings. The news on this latest album comes on the heels of the recent announcement of the tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band. Parasomnia is scheduled for release on February 7, 2025, via their longtime label home, Inside Out Music/Sony Music. The album was produced by Petrucci, engineered by James 'Jimmy T' Meslin, and mixed by Andy Sneap. Hugh Syme returns once again to lend his creative vision to the cover art.

From the opening track "In The Arms Of Morpheus" to the closer of "The Shadow Man Incident," Dream Theater returns with a collection of songs that showcase what has earned the band a loyal following for four decades. Clocking in at 71 minutes, Parasomnia takes the listener on a musical journey that has become synonymous with the band since the beginning of their career. Parasomnia is a term for disruptive, sleep-related disturbances including sleepwalking, sleep paralysis, and night terrors. Songs like "A Broken Man," "Dead Asleep," "Midnight Messiah" and "Bend The Clock" all build upon the themes brought on by the album title. The first single, "Night Terror," is a musical thrill ride captured in the just shy of ten minutes listening experience. A music video for the song - directed by Mike Leonard - is now available and can be seen below:

Parasomnia will be available for pre-order here starting October 11th in the following configurations:

Ltd Deluxe Box-set - includes Ltd Deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook (Incl. CD1: full album, CD2: instrumentals, Blu-ray: Dolby Atmos & 5.1 Surround Sound - mixed by Mark Gittins, High-Resolution Stereo Mixes, animated visualizers for each song created by Wayne Joyner, + 68-page booklet), Ltd Gatefold 180g Dark Green 2LP (feat. alternative cover artwork), Majesty-logo dream catcher keyring, Sleeping mask, Dream journal, 60x60cm poster & hand-numbered, foil-stamped certificate of authenticity. Limited to 3500 copies worldwide.

Ltd Deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook - (Incl. CD1: full album, CD2: instrumentals, Blu-ray: Dolby Atmos & 5.1 Surround Sound - mixed by Mark Gittins, High-Resolution Stereo Mixes, animated visualizers for each song created by Wayne Joyner, + 68-page booklet)

Gatefold 180g 2LP + 12-page LP-booklet

Special Edition CD Digipak

Digital Album - (incl. Dolby Atmos - mixed by Mark Gittins)

With the excitement around the band's reunion at a fever pitch, Dream Theater will be embarking on a world tour. An Evening with Dream Theater 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 - 2025 will be the first tour since drummer Mike Portnoy's return to the lineup joining vocalist James LaBrie, guitarist John Petrucci, bassist John Myung, and keyboardist Jordan Rudess. The tour kicks off October 20 in London, England at the O2 before wrapping up December 22 in Santiago, Chile. The North American leg is scheduled to kick off on February 7 in Philadelphia, PA and runs through March 22 where it wraps in the band's hometown of New York City. Dream Theater will be performing classics and fan favorites from their catalog in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music.

The track listing for Parasomnia is:

1) In The Arms Of Morpheus (5:22)

2) Night Terror (9:55)

3) A Broken Man (8:30)

4) Dead Asleep (11:06)

5) Midnight Messiah (7:58)

6) Are We Dreaming? (1:28)

7) Bend The Clock (7:24)

8) The Shadow Man Incident (19:32)

An Evening with Dream Theater 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 - 2025

October 20 - London, England - The O2 (Limited Tickets Remain)

October 22 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall (Limited Tickets Remain)

October 23 - Koln, Germany - Palladium (Sold Out)

October 25 - Milan, Italy - Forum (Limited Tickets Remain)

October 26 - Rome, Italy - Palazzo dello Sport (Limited Tickets Remain)

October 28 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

October 29 - Zagreb, Croatia - Arena Zagreb

October 30 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Incheba Expo Arena

November 1 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

November 2 - Prague - Czech Republic - Fortuna Arena

November 3 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

November 6 - Helsinki, Finland - Metro Areena

November 8 - Stockholm. Sweden - Waterfront (Sold Out)

November 9 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum (Limited Tickets Remain)

November 10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen (Limited Tickets Remain)

November 12 - Luxembourg - Rockhal

November 13 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall

November 14 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier

November 16 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena

November 17 - Madrid, Spain - La Cubierta de Leganés

November 20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Beethovensaal (Sold Out)

November 21 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhundderthalle (Limited Tickets Remain)

November 23 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena

November 24 - Amsterdam - AFAS Live (Sold Out)

December 7 - Mexico City, Mexico - Explanada Estadio Azteca

December 10 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - Befly Hall

December 13 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Vivo Rio

December 15 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Vibra (Limited Tickets Remain)

December 16 - Curitiba, Brazil - Live Curitiba

December 17 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Araújo Vianna

December 19 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena

December 21 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena (Sold Out)

December 22 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena

February 7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

February 8 - Raleigh, NC - Martin Marietta Center

February 10 - Nashville, TN - Opry House

February 11 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

February 12 - Biloxi, MI - Hard Rock Café

February 14 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

February 15 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU

February 16 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic

February 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Center

February 19 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater

February 21 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea

February 22 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

February 24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

February 25 - Sacramento, CA - Safe Credit Union Performing

February 27 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theater

February 28 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

March 2 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra

March 4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

March 6 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

March 8 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

March 9 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park

March 11 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

March 12 - Montreal, QC - Place des Arts

March 14 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theater

March 15 - Boston. MA - Boch Center

March 17 - Rochester, NY - Kodak

March 18 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theater

March 19 - Cincinnati, OH - Brady Music Center

March 21 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

March 22 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

