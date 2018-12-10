Ace Frehley Performs Full 1978 Solo Album Live

(hennemusic) Ace Frehley delivered the first-ever live performance of his self-titled 1978 debut solo album in its entirety during the 2018 KISS Expo in Parsippany, NJ on December 9, and video from the event has surfaced online.

Frehley was backed by members of Gene Simmons' band, who he recently hired after dismissing a group of longtime players. All four original KISS members simultaneously issued solo records at the height of the group's success in the 1970s, with Frehley leading the way in both album sales and singles chart success, with his cover of the 1975 Hello track, "New York Groove", reaching No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Each record in the solo series achieved US platinum status for sales of one million copies, with all peaking in the Top 50 of the Billboard 200: Gene Simmons at No. 22, Frehley at No. 26, Paul Stanley at No. 40 and Peter Criss at No. 43.

The projects were recently reissued separately and in a new limited edition vinyl box set, "KISS: The Solo Albums - 40th Anniversary Collection", while Frehley has also just issued his eighth album, "Spaceman." Watch the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





