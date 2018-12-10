|
Def Leppard Win Rock Hall Fan Vote
12-10-2018
(hennemusic) Def Leppard has won the fan vote ahead of this week's announcement confirming the lineup of inductees into the 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.
The UK rockers lead the tally with 547,000 votes, ahead of second-place Stevie Nicks with 427k and Todd Rudngren in third with 365k, while The Zombies (329k) and The Cure (264k) rounded out the top five.
The Rock Hall reports each of the top 5 artists receive an additional vote - as part of the fans' ballot - counted in the overall vote for 2019, which also includes artists like Devo, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, Rage Agauinst The Machine and Roxy Music, among others.
To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.
Ballots have been sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist's musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration. here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Related Stories
Def Leppard Win Rock Hall Fan Vote
Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote
Def Leppard Release Video For Depeche Mode Cover
Def Leppard and Journey Tour Rocked Over 1 Million Fans
Def Leppard Streaming Their New Christmas Song
Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Nominations
Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million
Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Goes Surprise Jam With Billy Joel
Def Leppard Streaming Unexpected Cover
Def Leppard Guitarist Explains Why He Left Tour