Def Leppard Win Rock Hall Fan Vote

(hennemusic) Def Leppard has won the fan vote ahead of this week's announcement confirming the lineup of inductees into the 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The UK rockers lead the tally with 547,000 votes, ahead of second-place Stevie Nicks with 427k and Todd Rudngren in third with 365k, while The Zombies (329k) and The Cure (264k) rounded out the top five.

The Rock Hall reports each of the top 5 artists receive an additional vote - as part of the fans' ballot - counted in the overall vote for 2019, which also includes artists like Devo, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, Rage Agauinst The Machine and Roxy Music, among others.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

Ballots have been sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist's musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote

Def Leppard Release Video For Depeche Mode Cover

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Rocked Over 1 Million Fans

Def Leppard Streaming Their New Christmas Song

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Nominations

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Goes Surprise Jam With Billy Joel

Def Leppard Streaming Unexpected Cover

Def Leppard Guitarist Explains Why He Left Tour

More Def Leppard News

Share this article



