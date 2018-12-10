News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Godsmack and Volbeat Announce North American Tour

12-10-2018
Volbeat

Volbeat have announced seventeen new tour dates with Godsmack that will be hitting cities throughout the U.S. and Canada in April and May of 2019.

The tour will kick off with a string of dates in U.S. as special guests to Godsmack before the pair embark on a cross-country coheadline tour of Canada.

Volbeat will be promoting their live album and concert film, Let's Boogie! Live From Telia Parken, which is set to hit stores on December 14th while Godsmack will be touring in support of their latest album "When Legends Rise". See the dates below:

April 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
April 18 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center
April 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
April 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
April 22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
April 23 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena
April 26 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre
April 27 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre
April 29 - Medicine Hat, AB - Canalta Centre
April 30 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
May 02 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre
May 03 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
May 05 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre
May 06 - Winnipeg, MG - Bell Mts Place
May 09 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
May 10 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
May 11 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre


Related Stories


Godsmack and Volbeat Announce North American Tour

Volbeat To Share Triumphant Hometown Show In New Concert Film

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Volbeat Release 'For Evigt' Live Video Ahead Of Tour Dates

More Volbeat News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Supergroup Release Debut Song- Ace Frehley Performs Full 1978 Solo Album Live- Dave Grohl Performs Epic Song For First Time Live- more

Lindsey Buckingham Ends Legal Battle With Fleetwood Mac- Geddy Lee Reveals That He Is In No Rush- Candlemass Recruit Black Sabbath Legend For New Album- more

Grammy Exec Embarrassed By Jethro Tull Metal Win- And More Rock Related Grammy Nomination Stories Special- more

KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss- Buzzcocks Frontman Pete Shelly Dead At 63- Elton John Unearths Rare 1970s Christmas Song Performance- Bob Segar Adds Dates- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Supergroup Release Debut Song

Ace Frehley Performs Full 1978 Solo Album Live

Dave Grohl Performs Epic Song For First Time Live

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Allegedly Sued By His Own Lawyers

Def Leppard Win Rock Hall Fan Vote

Slayer Announce New North American Leg Of Farewell Tour

Bruce Springsteen Releases Legendary 1975 Roxy Show

Godsmack and Volbeat Announce North American Tour

Ghost's Prequelle Named Best Metal Album Of 2018

Nightwish Share Video Of Tarja's Final Performance With Band

Children Of Bodom Release 'Under Grass And Clover' Video

100 Watt Vipers Release 'The Bells Tolls Heavy' Video

Tora Tora Stream New Song and Announce Reunion Album

Dee Snider Releases 'For The Love Of Metal' Video

Lenny Kravitz Adds Dates To Raise Vibration Tour

Singled Out: Mindy Gledhill's Rabbit Hole

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.