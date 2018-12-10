|
Godsmack and Volbeat Announce North American Tour
12-10-2018
Volbeat have announced seventeen new tour dates with Godsmack that will be hitting cities throughout the U.S. and Canada in April and May of 2019.
The tour will kick off with a string of dates in U.S. as special guests to Godsmack before the pair embark on a cross-country coheadline tour of Canada.
Volbeat will be promoting their live album and concert film, Let's Boogie! Live From Telia Parken, which is set to hit stores on December 14th while Godsmack will be touring in support of their latest album "When Legends Rise". See the dates below:
April 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
