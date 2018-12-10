Godsmack and Volbeat Announce North American Tour

Volbeat have announced seventeen new tour dates with Godsmack that will be hitting cities throughout the U.S. and Canada in April and May of 2019.

The tour will kick off with a string of dates in U.S. as special guests to Godsmack before the pair embark on a cross-country coheadline tour of Canada.

Volbeat will be promoting their live album and concert film, Let's Boogie! Live From Telia Parken, which is set to hit stores on December 14th while Godsmack will be touring in support of their latest album "When Legends Rise". See the dates below:

April 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

April 18 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

April 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

April 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

April 22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

April 23 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

April 26 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

April 27 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

April 29 - Medicine Hat, AB - Canalta Centre

April 30 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

May 02 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre

May 03 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

May 05 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

May 06 - Winnipeg, MG - Bell Mts Place

May 09 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

May 10 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

May 11 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre





