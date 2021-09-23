Volbeat have shared a brand new track called "Shotgun Blues" and revealed that they will be releasing their eighth studio album, "Servant Of The Mind", on December 3rd.
Michael Poulsen had this to say about the record, "I wrote the whole album in three months. I was in a good place and mood while at home, and had a captive audience of myself...
"There are a lot of VOLBEAT signatures in it. If you go back to the first record and compare it to where we are now, you can hear how the band has developed its style, while keeping the signature sound."
He said of the new song, "Every time you move into a house, you bring dead people with you. Weird stuff happens when I move into a [new] house... it's very otherworldly." Watch the lyric video below:
Volbeat and Ghost Teaming Up For Tour
Volbeat Share 'Wait A Minute Girl' Video
Volbeat Announce Limited Edition Vinyl Release
Guns N' Roses, Volbeat, In Flames Lead Festival Lineup
Volbeat Release Trailer For 15th Anniversary Limited Edition Release
Volbeat Broke U2 Chart Record 2020 In Review
Volbeat Share 'Cheapside Sloggers - Live In Stuttgart' Video
Volbeat Announce Special Limited Edition Release
Volbeat And Clutch US Spring Tour Cancelled
Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video To Charlie Watts- Journey's Deen Castronovo Undergoing Spinal Surgery Today- KISS Biopic- more
Video From Metallica's Surprise Chicago Club Show Goes Online- Rolling Stones Play First Show Since Passing Of Charlie Watts- more
Rolling Stones Preview 'Living In The Heart Of Love' Video- Metallica's Black Album Returns To Top 10- Dave Grohl Tour- more
Eddie Van Halen Home Town Tribute Approved By City Council- Volbeat and Ghost Teaming Up For Tour- Axl Rose- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Electric Six - Streets of Gold
Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Timebomb'
Volbeat Stream New Song 'Shotgun Blues' To Announce Album
Santana And Steve Winwood Stream Cover Of 'Whiter Shade Of Pale'
Scott Gorham Leaves Black Star Riders To Relaunch Thin Lizzy
Metallica Share 'Whiplash' Video From Rare Club Show
Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video To Charlie Watts
Journey's Deen Castronovo Undergoing Spinal Surgery Today