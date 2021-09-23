.

Volbeat Stream New Song 'Shotgun Blues' To Announce Album

Keavin Wiggins | 09-23-2021

Album cover art

Volbeat have shared a brand new track called "Shotgun Blues" and revealed that they will be releasing their eighth studio album, "Servant Of The Mind", on December 3rd.

Michael Poulsen had this to say about the record, "I wrote the whole album in three months. I was in a good place and mood while at home, and had a captive audience of myself...

"There are a lot of VOLBEAT signatures in it. If you go back to the first record and compare it to where we are now, you can hear how the band has developed its style, while keeping the signature sound."

He said of the new song, "Every time you move into a house, you bring dead people with you. Weird stuff happens when I move into a [new] house... it's very otherworldly." Watch the lyric video below:

News > Volbeat

