Volbeat Announce Limited Edition Vinyl Release

Keavin Wiggins | 05-14-2021

Volbeat cover art

Volbeat have announced a limited edition vinyl release of their "Hokus Bonus" compilation that will be released in Europe and the UK on July 16th and will be limited to just 6000 numbered copies.

Hokus Bonus is a vinyl-only compilation of 'bonus tracks' from special editions of the band's previous albums, many of which have never been available on vinyl before.

The band had this to say, "We all spend a lot of time in record stores both at home and on tour," said the band, "and bringing these songs to vinyl, some of them for the first time ever, brings us great joy."

