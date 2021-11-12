.

Volbeat Catch The 'Shotgun Blues' With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 11-12-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Album cover art

Volbeat have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Shotgun Blues". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Servant Of The Mind," which is set to be released on December 3rd.

Michael Poulsen had this to say about the upcoming record, "I wrote the whole album in three months. I was in a good place and mood while at home, and had a captive audience of myself...

"There are a lot of Volbeat signatures in it. If you go back to the first record and compare it to where we are now, you can hear how the band has developed its style, while keeping the signature sound."

Watch the Adam Rothlein directed video below:

Related Stories


Volbeat Catch The 'Shotgun Blues' With New Video

Volbeat Stream New Song 'Shotgun Blues' To Announce Album

Volbeat and Ghost Teaming Up For Tour

Volbeat Share 'Wait A Minute Girl' Video

Volbeat Announce Limited Edition Vinyl Release

News > Volbeat

advertisement
Day In Rock

Jack White Shares Video And Announces Two New Albums- Radiohead and Epic Games Team For 'Kid A Mnesia Exhibition'- more

Korn Celebrate Album Announcement With New Video- Aerosmith Reach New Milestone With 'Toys In The Attic'- more

Staind's Aaron Lewis Unplugging For Solo Tour- KISS Look Back At 'Music From The Elder'- Hot Water Music- more

Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Announce North American Tour- Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red, Light the Torch Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Luke Combs Live In Chicago 2021

Appice Perdomo Project - Energy Overload

Song Premiere: Pink Fairies' 'Bugman'

Divine Horsemen - Hot Rise of an Ice Cream Phoenix

Megadeth - Unplugged in Boston