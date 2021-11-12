Volbeat Catch The 'Shotgun Blues' With New Video

Volbeat have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Shotgun Blues". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Servant Of The Mind," which is set to be released on December 3rd.
Michael Poulsen had this to say about the upcoming record, "I wrote the whole album in three months. I was in a good place and mood while at home, and had a captive audience of myself...
"There are a lot of Volbeat signatures in it. If you go back to the first record and compare it to where we are now, you can hear how the band has developed its style, while keeping the signature sound."
Watch the Adam Rothlein directed video below:
