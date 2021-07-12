Volbeat Share 'Wait A Minute Girl' Video

Volbeat have released a music video for their tack "Wait A Minute My Girl". The song is the follow-up to the band's recently released single "Dagen For".

The two tracks mark the first new music released by the band since their 2019 studio album "Rewind, Replay, Rebound", and were both written and recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

Michael, Kaspar and Jon recorded their parts with long-time producer Jacob Hansen in Denmark, and Rob worked remotely from New York. The track also features saxophone player Doug Corcoran and piano player Raynier Jacob Jacildo. Watch the video below:

